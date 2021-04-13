RO opposition files motion against health minister amid tensions in ruling coalition

Romania's Social Democrats (PSD) decided to file a simple motion against health minister Vlad Voiculescu. PSD's initiative comes just as the ruling coalition members seem to have avoided a direct conflict related to the scandal generated by the health crisis management, particularly concerning the capacities allocated to the COVID-19 patients.

Voiculescu is among those held responsible by those criticizing the evacuation of a hospital in Bucharest in the middle of the night on short notice. Among the critics are several members of the senior ruling Liberal Party (PNL).

Liberal leader Ludovic Orban made it clear that Voiculescu is currently backed by the junior reformist USR-PLUS platform and implied that this is why he is still in his seat.

"We are worried about how the ministry has managed, (...) if no improvement is observed, the change of minister can be achieved. Any minister who does not guarantee professionalism can affect the perception about the coalition," Orban stated, quoted by Digi24.

Even reformist leaders admitted the management of the Health Ministry is not perfect. "Voiculescu is not 'a diamond,' but he's the best option we have now," USR-PLUS co-president Dan Barna said, G4media reported.

