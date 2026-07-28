Romanian Social Democrat leader says optimistic new government will be in place after mid-August

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu said he is confident Romania will have a fully empowered government after August 15, as political parties continue negotiations to end the deadlock that has left the country under an interim administration since early May. He also reiterated that PSD is seeking the prime minister's mandate as the largest party in Parliament.

“I am very optimistic that somewhere after August 15 we will have a government with full powers. That is good for Romania, and it is good for us," Grindeanu said in an interview with Antena 3 CNN on Monday evening, as reported by news agency Agerpres.

He argued that PSD had consistently sought compromises during talks hosted by president Nicușor Dan in an effort to break the political impasse.

Moreover, he also renewed PSD's claim to lead the next cabinet, saying the party's position reflects its status as the largest political force in Parliament.

“PSD is asking for the prime minister's mandate because we are the largest party in Parliament," Sorin Grindeanu said. "We made this clear during the last official consultations at Cotroceni Palace.”

Romania has been governed by a caretaker administration since the Liberal-led government of former prime minister Ilie Bolojan was dismissed in a no-confidence vote in early May. President Nicușor Dan recently said the main obstacle to forming a new coalition is not agreeing on a prime minister but finding a combination of parties capable of securing a parliamentary majority.

Sorin Grindeanu said the current Parliament is effectively divided into three major political blocs: PSD and its allies, the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and its partners, and a bloc made up of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR) and, at times, the Hungarian minority party UDMR.

“You cannot form a majority without combining at least two of these forces. That is what will eventually happen," he said.

Asked whether PSD could negotiate with AUR, Grindeanu said the far-right party would first need to clarify its position if it wanted to become an acceptable partner for pro-Western parties.

“They need to clarify some things. There is a lack of credibility among some of their leaders, and I have not seen them clearly state their position, including in recent days regarding the drones that entered Romanian territory or sanctions against Russia," he said. "These are issues they must clarify if they want to become an acceptable partner, not only for PSD but for any pro-Western party.”

Sorin Grindeanu also said PSD is not afraid of the prospect of early elections, although both he and president Dan have expressed optimism that a governing majority can still be formed.

Finding a majority in Parliament to back a new government still seems rather difficult, however, as PNL and USR have repeatedly said they would not be in a government again that also includes PSD after the latter left the previous alliance and then joined far-right AUR to pass the May no-confidence motion. In their turn, the Social Democrats said they will not accept PNL leader Ilie Bolojan in the government again.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)