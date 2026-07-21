Romanian SocDem leader proposes crisis cell to serve as government substitute

President of the Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD), Sorin Grindeanu, in a press conference at the Parliament, proposed to establish a “crisis committee” at the level of the legislative body to draft the necessary amendments “to unblock Romania,” arguing that the acting government is no longer serving its executive function.

Romania has had an interim government since May 5, when PSD pulled out of the ruling coalition to join far-right AUR and overthrow Liberal (PNL) prime minister Ilie Bolojan – who remained at the top of an acting government in the absence of a majority in parliament able to appoint a new executive.

Romania is at this moment “obviously” not properly managed, Grindeanu argued.

“State institutions are paralysed due to this government crisis. Children's hospitals, as we have seen, are suffering because positions in the health system are blocked. Fuel prices are increasing from one day to the next because no measures are being taken. And something else extremely serious: the critical platforms of the Romanian state, such as the one at the National Cadastre Agency, are subject to serial cyber attacks,” Grindeanu stated, as reported by B1tv.ro.

Grindeanu has not detailed what exactly the “crisis committee” would do, more than a Parliament can normally do (such as draft amendments to draft laws, approve or reject bills).

"Regardless of political options, those elected to Parliament have the duty to draft or collaborate in drafting and adopting urgent regulations to unblock the functioning of the state and to protect the interests of those who voted for them. This crisis committee could function normally, if the others agree, until a functional government with full powers is installed," the PSD leader proposed.

Liberal Party (PNL) spokesperson Ionel Bogdan accused PSD of wanting to control the government and, in desperation, inventing "crisis committees," according to Digi24.

"PSD wants control of the government, after failing to establish its own Executive. In desperation, it is inventing "crisis committees". There is no "crisis committee" in the parliamentary procedure. There are standing committees, special committees and investigation committees. That's it. Sorin Grindeanu's proposal is, therefore, just a new PSD invention, meant to prolong the deadlock and gain more political time," Ionel Bogdan wrote on Facebook.

“Parliament cannot substitute itself for the Government and cannot take over the powers of the Executive to manage government crises,” he pointed out.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)