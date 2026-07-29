Russia, EU officials react after Romania shoots down three unauthorized drones

Russia, NATO, and EU officials reacted after Romania shot down three drones in three consecutive days between July 24 and 26, one of which was confirmed to be a Russian-made Shahed / Geran 2 model.

After the incidents, Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry summoned the Russian Ambassador in Bucharest, announced that a diplomat of the Russian Embassy will be expelled, and that it will recall its Ambassador from Moscow.

Russia’s response

Russia responded through an official position regarding the “alleged violations of Romania’s airspace by Russian drones” on Tuesday, July 28, during a press briefing.

In a statement given by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, Russia claimed that the shooting down of drones on Romanian territory was “staged.” Zakharova also accused the Romanian authorities of an “irresponsible policy of supporting the regime in Kyiv.”

“On July 27, the Romanian authorities undertook a démarche during which the Russian Ambassador in Bucharest was presented with unfounded accusations regarding alleged violations of Romania’s airspace by Russian unmanned aerial vehicles and was informed of the decision to expel a Russian diplomat. We reject these new unfounded claims,” the spokesperson said, according to the statement shared by the Russian Embassy to Romania on Facebook.

The official said that the drone-related incidents represented “unrestrained pro-Ukrainian adventurism, and not ‘Moscow’s maneuvers.’”

The message from the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry ended in the same way as that of the Russian ambassador in Bucharest, Vladimir Lipaev, who, after being summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where he was shown fragments of a drone shot down by Romania bearing inscriptions in the Russian language, rejected the evidence and said that the “unjustified expulsion of an embassy employee will not remain unanswered by Russia.”

Support from the EU

European Union bodies also reacted to the drone-related incidents in Romania. European officials strongly condemned the violation of Romania’s airspace, describing it as an extremely serious escalation by Russia and a threat to the security of European Union citizens, regional stability, and international peace.

Anouar El Anouni, spokesperson for the European Union, stated that Russia’s chargé d’affaires to the Permanent Representation to the EU had been summoned following the overflight of Romanian airspace by Russian drones and the destruction of Latvia’s honorary consulate.

The European official emphasized that Romania and Latvia benefit from the full solidarity of the European Union and said the bloc would continue to support Ukraine and exert pressure on Russia, including by expanding sanctions, to end the war of aggression.

The president of the European People’s Party, Manfred Weber, also sent a message of support on Tuesday, July 28, for Romania and interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan following the recent incursions of Russian drones and violations of Romanian airspace.

“Europe stands fully united with the Romanian people following the recent incursions of Russian drones and the violations of Romania’s airspace. This is simply unacceptable. The security of Romanian citizens is the security of European citizens,” wrote Manfred Weber on Facebook, the message also being shared on the official page of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

The European center-right leader said that the incidents are a reminder of the realities of Putin’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

“We cannot accept that propaganda and disinformation promoted by the Russian Federation should find fertile ground in Romania or in any other European state. Europe is strong when it remains united and firmly defends its freedom, democracy, and common security. Romania’s rapid reaction, preparedness, and determination in shooting down the three drones demonstrate courage and efficiency, as well as a firm commitment to protecting both Romanian and European citizens,” the EPP president also said.

Furthermore, Weber called for the rapid implementation of the SAFE initiative “so that Romania and the whole of Europe are better prepared to respond to such threats.”

Similarly, NATO responded to Digi24 after Romanian F-16 pilots shot down three enemy drones in less than 48 hours at Padina, Buzău County, in the Danube Delta, 10 km from Sfântu Gheorghe, and offshore in the Black Sea, 12 km from Sulina. The Alliance announced that it is on alert and ready to defend itself against any threat.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, more than 100 attacks have been recorded on Ukrainian territory near the border with Romania. During the same period, 33 incursions of Russian drones into Romania’s airspace were recorded. Authorities have also identified drone fragments or entire drones on Romanian territory in approximately 50 cases.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Manfred Weber on Facebook | MFA Russia on X | Trentinness on Dreamstime.com)