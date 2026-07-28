Romania expels Russian diplomat and recalls ambassador after repeated drone incidents

Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry summoned the Russian Ambassador in Bucharest over the repeated violation of the national airspace by Russian drones over the past several days, announced that a diplomat of the Russian Embassy will be expelled, and will recall its Ambassador from Moscow in an unprecedented diplomatic gesture, according to a ministry’s press release on July 27. The Russian Embassy rejected the accusations, and Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that Moscow will provide an "appropriate response."

Three Russian drones were shot down on Romanian territory on July 24-26, out of which the first one reached 80 km close to Bucharest – after another Russian drone hit a block of apartments in Galati last month. Following the Galati incident, Romania closed Russia’s consulate in Constanta.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry, upon summoning Russia’s Ambassador Vladimir Lipaev, emphasized that it is "absolutely inadmissible and intolerable" for the Russian Federation to continue violating Romanian airspace, which is equally NATO and European Union airspace. The Romanian side highlighted that the Russian Federation bears sole responsibility for all these serious incidents and for the deterioration of the regional security environment.

The Russian Embassy in Bucharest, in a response published on Facebook rejected all the allegations and described as "unfounded" the measures adopted by Romania, including the decision to expel a Russian diplomat.

The Russian Ambassador categorically rejected the unfounded accusations against Russia, emphasizing that “this is a new propaganda stunt aimed at preventing further strikes on Ukraine's port infrastructure on the Black Sea and the Danube, used by NATO for the delivery of military cargo and weapons.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry also denied Romania’s accusations. Moscow will provide an "appropriate response" to the expulsion of a member of the staff of the Russian Embassy in Romania, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Russian news agency TASS.

Zakharova claimed that the accusations of the Romanians are baseless, and their claims are not justified.”

“These unfriendly steps will receive a due answer," she said.

Meanwhile, presidential advisor Marius Lazurca announced on Monday that he has been sent by president Nicușor Dan to Washington, DC, to meet with the Trump Administration and Congressional leaders. He will be accompanied by the Chief of Defense Staff, Gheorghiță Vlad.

"President Dan sent Romania’s Chief of Defense and me to Washington, DC, to meet with the Trump Administration and Congressional leaders to advance our Black Sea security alignment. Courageous Romanian pilots flying American-made F-16s have knocked out 3 Russian drones over the past three days. These threats remind us how important our strong security partnership with the United States is, and how grateful we are for it," he wrote on X.

President Dan sent Romania’s Chief of Defense and me to Washington DC to meet with the Trump Administration and Congressional leaders to advance our Black Sea security alignment.



Courageous Romanian pilots flying American-made F-16s have knocked out 3 Russian drones over the… pic.twitter.com/BBZiW3XtC7 — Marius-Gabriel Lazurca (@MariusLazurca) July 27, 2026

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Romania)