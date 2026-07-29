Romania’s Untold opens public investment round on SeedBlink after raising over EUR 500,000 in pre-launch

Romanian festival organizer Untold Universe will open a public investment round on the SeedBlink platform on July 30 after raising more than EUR 500,000 during a pre-launch phase. The company said the early funding came from entrepreneurs, investors, partners, and hundreds of festival fans.

Among the investors who participated in the pre-launch round are Romanian entrepreneurs Dragoș Petrescu, Wargha Enayati, and George Copos, as well as entrepreneur Sebastian Dobrincu and producer Codin Maticiuc.

Starting July 30, the investment opportunity will be available to the general public through SeedBlink, allowing retail investors to buy into the entertainment group.

The move marks the first public investment campaign of its kind by a Romanian festival organizer.

Untold Universe said it plans to expand its international footprint over the coming years by building a network of 20 large-scale festivals and entertainment projects across at least 30 countries.

Following the launch of Untold Dubai, the group's next confirmed international expansion is scheduled for Colombia in 2027. The company also said it is in advanced talks regarding projects in Brazil and is exploring opportunities in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Egypt, Spain, and Greece.

At home, the company said it will continue developing the Untold festival in Cluj-Napoca, now in its 11th edition, while also expanding Kapital, the music festival launched in Bucharest in 2025.

“We're only at the beginning of a new chapter of development, and we want this community of investors to grow alongside us," said Bogdan Buta, founder and CEO of Untold Universe.

Andrei Dudoiu, CEO of SeedBlink, said the funding round gives investors an opportunity to invest in an established entertainment company seeking international expansion beyond its flagship festivals.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)