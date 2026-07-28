Low Danube water levels force shutdown of Cernavodă nuclear reactor in Romania

Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica announced that it will carry out a controlled shutdown of Unit 1 at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant on Tuesday, July 28, after the Danube River reached an unprecedented low level due to severe drought. Authorities said the measure is preventive and will not affect nuclear safety or the electricity supply.

Nuclearelectrica said Unit 1 will be disconnected from the national energy system on the morning of July 28 in line with operating procedures for severe drought conditions and following the latest forecasts issued by the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management.

“Unit 1 will be shut down in a controlled manner due to the very low, unprecedented water level of the Danube caused by severe drought, in accordance with the plant’s procedures applicable in situations of severe drought,” reads the announcement.

It added that if the Danube's water level continues to fall and reaches operational limits, the plant could also shut down Unit 2 to maintain nuclear safety.

“Such measures are preventive and aim to protect nuclear safety and the reliability of the facilities,” Nuclearelectrica said. "Keeping Unit 1 of the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant in a safe shutdown has no impact on nuclear safety, personnel, or the environment.”

The announcement came after an emergency meeting of Romania's Energy Command, chaired by interim energy minister and prime minister Ilie Bolojan, to assess the impact of the low Danube flow on the national energy system.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the Danube's flow has dropped to around 1,630 cubic meters per second at Cernavodă, prompting the decision to shut down Unit 1 starting at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The measure is preventive and is necessary to protect the equipment associated with the three cooling pumps. A failure of one of these pumps would require complex repair works lasting several months, potentially up to one year," the ministry said.

According to the authorities, Romania's peak electricity demand this week is estimated at around 7,300 MW, about 700 MW lower than in previous weeks because of the holiday season. Domestic electricity production is expected to range between 4,000 MW and 4,300 MW, with the remaining demand to be covered through commercial electricity imports.

“The quantities needed to cover Romania's electricity consumption will be secured without risks," the ministry said, adding that household consumers will not face higher electricity prices because their contracts provide fixed tariffs for the year.

The Energy Ministry also announced that 324 MW of new energy capacity - 176 MW of battery storage and 148 MW of solar and wind projects - is expected to receive approval to enter commercial operation this week, while another 990 MW is in the final stages of the authorization process.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)