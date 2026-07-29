Romania travel: Five day trips from Bucharest

Within a few hours of the capital or less, visitors can discover traditional crafts, a landscape of mud volcanoes, a historic palace, and one of Romania's best-known mountain resorts. Here is a selection of five destinations to try as one-day trips from Bucharest.

Piscu School Museum and Workshop

Set in a former village pottery, the Piscu School Museum and Workshop is a cultural and educational hub. Founded by art historian Adriana Scripcariu and sculptor Virgil Scripcariu, the initiative grew into a venue bringing together cultural heritage, contemporary art and ceramics. Launched in 2007, the project began by researching local heritage and sharing those discoveries with the community, with a focus on children. Nearly a decade later, the project of a new cultural space to exhibit artefacts, receive visitors, and host cultural and educational events, emerged. Built with the help of volunteers, the venue combines the area's pottery tradition with contemporary architecture. In 2022, it received a Europa Nostra Heritage Award in the Education, Training and Skills category. Their offering this summer has included pottery workshops, ceramic painting and linocut printmaking workshops, an exhibition of linocut prints from the designs of the Via Transilvanica milestones in Șona by painter Ștefan Câlția, and the garden of sculptures by Virgil Scripcariu. The venue, open on selected dates, is located in the village of Piscu, in Ciolpani commune, in Ilfov county.

Photo by Laurian Ghinitoiu, courtesy of Muzeu Atelier de la Piscu

Comana

Comana, a village in Giurgiu county about 40 km south of Bucharest, offers nature, history, and outdoor activities. At its heart lies the Comana Nature Park, a wetland known for its rich biodiversity, birdwatching opportunities, and scenic waterways. The more active types can enjoy here the various activities offered by the Comana Adventure Park. Those interested in traditional crafts can explore the Paper Mill and the Crafts Village Complex, developed by the Paper Mill Association (Moara de hârtie). The project grew from a small workshop-museum, dedicated to old book-related crafts, which was inaugurated in 2011. Building on the enthusiasm of visitors getting acquainted with the activities there, the team of the association decided to open a small village dedicated to Romanian traditional crafts. The complex consists of ten creative workshops based on old crafts that used to be practiced in the Romanian traditional village: weaving at the hand loom, reed mace processing, blacksmithing, pottery and ceramics, woodwork, traditional kitchen, traditional mill and bakery, as well as book-related crafts: handmade paper, letterpress printing, and bookbinding. Throughout the year, the association organizes workshops for children and adults, on topics related to creativity and crafts.

The Mud Volcanoes Photo: Porojnicu | Dreamstime.com

Buzău Land

The region of Buzău region is where spectacular landscapes, authentic gastronomy, and rural heritage come together. From the Buzău Land UNESCO Geopark, home to the Mud Volcanoes, the Living Fire, and ancient rock settlements, to wineries and traditional villages, the area rewards travelers looking to venture beyond the country's better-known attractions. Last year, the geopark opened additional destinations, namely the Oil Seeps in Beciu, Odăile Mushrooms, and the Living Fire in Lopătari, as part of its strategy to diversify the visitor experience and reduce pressure on already popular attractions. It also added an interactive visitor center in the village of Bozioru. Named Povestea Trovanților/The Trovants’ Story, the center tells the secrets of the stone formations known as trovants and the prehistoric Delta. For a farm-to-table experience, visitors can stop at Grigorescu Mansion, a restored country estate which also hosts a variety of food-related events and workshops.

The gardens of Mogoșoaia Palace Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime

Mogoșoaia

Mogoșoaia offers an easy escape from the bustle of Bucharest, offering history, architecture, and green spaces. A highlight is Mogoșoaia Palace, an early 18th-century (1702) residence built by Prince Constantin Brâncoveanu. It is an example of the distinctive Brâncovenesc architectural style, also called the Romanian Renaissance. The estate includes the d'Elchingen Villa, rebuilt between 1927 and 1936. Beyond the main courtyard, visitors can find St. George's Church, founded by Brâncoveanu and built in 1688, as well as the Italian-style gardens laid out by Martha Bibescu in 1921–1922. The estate invites leisurely walks, while the palace museum showcases Romanian art and decorative objects. Meanwhile, Mogoșoaia Park hosts various events in the summer. An upcoming one is Big Little Festival, which positions itself as an event for the entire family. Taking place between August 21 and August 23, it will line up several local artists, among them Vama, Andra, and Smiley, and host a variety of areas and events for children.

Sinaia

Sinaia, one of Romania's best-known mountain resorts, often pops up in travel recommendations and for good reason. A one-day escape here combines royal history and spectacular scenery, in the heart of the Carpathian Mountains. A stroll through Sinaia will reveal its elegant villas, grand hotels, and eclectic architecture, where Neo-Renaissance, Neo-Romanian, Art Nouveau, and Alpine chalet influences coexist. The town's crown jewel is Peleș Castle, the 19th-century summer residence of Romania's royal family. Built between 1873 and 1914 as the summer residence of Romania's first king, Carol I, the castle blends Neo-Renaissance architecture with various other influences. Nearby, visitors can see the smaller Pelișor Castle and the 17th-century Sinaia Monastery. The George Enescu Memorial House, the composer's former residence known as Villa Luminiș, offers further insight into the life of the celebrated Romanian musician. Visitors can also try the nearby hiking trails or simply enjoy the town's central Dimitrie Ghica Park.

(Opening photo: Comana Nature Park by Soringudumac | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com