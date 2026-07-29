Heat wave to spread across Romania from July 30, peak expected in early August

A heat wave is expected to spread across Romania from July 30, bringing increasingly hot weather and heat stress across much of the country, with the most intense conditions forecast between August 3 and 6, according to the National Meteorological Administration (ANM). The weather agency also issued a yellow heat warning for seven western and southwestern counties valid from Thursday morning through Friday morning.

The yellow warning is in effect from 10:00 a.m. on July 30 until 10:00 a.m. on July 31 for the counties of Dolj, Mehedinți, Caraș-Severin, Timiș, Arad, Bihor, and Satu Mare. Maximum temperatures will range from 33 to 37 degrees Celsius, with the highest values forecast in the Western Plain.

For the coming days, the meteorologists said the hottest weather will initially affect the country's western regions before gradually expanding eastward.

“From July 30, we will be talking about a heat wave that will gradually expand and intensify across our country, starting from the western regions, with its maximum intensity most likely between August 3 and 6," ANM said.

Temperatures in the regions of Banat and Crișana are expected to reach 35-36 degrees Celsius on Thursday, July 30, rising to 37-38 degrees on Friday, with isolated highs of up to 39 degrees Celsius.

Then, during the weekend of August 1-2, temperatures around 35 degrees Celsius are also expected locally in Maramureș, Transylvania, and Oltenia, and in isolated areas of Muntenia and Moldova. Heat discomfort is also forecast to increase gradually, first in western Romania and then across other parts of the country.

According to ANM, weather models indicate that maximum temperatures in western Romania could remain around 38-39 degrees Celsius until approximately August 6 before beginning to ease. In southern Romania, however, the hottest conditions are expected to develop later, from around August 3, and could persist until around August 9.

The meteorological agency noted that, despite its nickname as Romania's hottest month, July has so far been relatively moderate this year.

“Up to this point, July has not seen significant temperature extremes, with very few periods of heatwave conditions," ANM said, adding that the country's average temperature up to July 27 stood at 20.2 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees below the 1991-2020 average and lower than in each of the previous three years.

ANM attributed the upcoming heat wave to a persistent high-pressure system over much of Europe combined with the advance of very warm North African air across southern and southeastern parts of the continent, creating conditions for prolonged hot and dry weather.

irina.marica@romania-insdier.com