Romanian-Ukrainian JV plans military drone production in Cluj-Napoca

Romanian technology company OVES Enterprise and Ukrainian drone manufacturer EDRONE plan to establish a joint military drone production facility in Cluj-Napoca, with initial capacity targeted at around 1,000 units per month, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The partnership builds on cooperation between the companies that began during the early years of the war in Ukraine. OVES Enterprise will contribute its autonomous systems and artificial intelligence technologies, including its Nemesis AI platform, while EDRONE will provide expertise gained from serial production and the deployment of drone systems in combat conditions.

The facility will initially produce three types of military drones: FPV, interception and reconnaissance systems. The first Romanian-built units are expected to be presented in autumn 2026, when they will enter testing and demonstration.

The production portfolio could eventually expand to 27 models, depending on market demand and the development of defence procurement programmes in Romania and other European countries.

The Cluj-Napoca facility is designed to cover the full production process, including component integration, installation of OVES Enterprise systems, configuration, testing and mission preparation.

The initial production target is approximately 1,000 drones per month, with a team of around 30 employees. Local staff will receive training in the production processes and models introduced at the facility.

The companies plan to increase production as orders and defence procurement programmes materialise, potentially requiring additional investment and capacity expansion in Romania.

In the medium term, OVES Enterprise and EDRONE aim to develop production capacity of between 10,000 and 15,000 drones per month in Romania, depending on orders and the requirements of defence programmes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Oves Enterprise)