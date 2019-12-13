Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/13/2019 - 09:38
Social
Romanian opposition threatens Govt. with doubling child allowances
13 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The acting president of the biggest political party in Romania, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, announced on Thursday, December 12, that his party (now in opposition) will submit an amendment to the state budget law for 2020, by which child allowances will be doubled. The move would cost the budget some 0.4% of GDP.

“We want to double [the allowance] because last year the National Liberal Party - the current ruling party - did the same,” Ciolacu explained, according to Digi24.ro.

And if the Government decides to bypass the lawmakers’ vote when promoting the 2020 budget bill, PSD will draft a stand-alone bill with the same purpose: doubling the child allowances, he explained.

Doubling the allowance would bring it to RON 300 (EUR 62.5) per month for each child between the ages of 2 and 18 years. "PSD believes that, at present, the children's allowances are too small,” Ciolacu stated.

Doubling of allowances would mean an increase in the deficit by at least 0.4% of GDP. As a result of such an amendment, in 2018 the deficit increased from 2.55% to 2.76% of GDP.

Under another bill, currently under debate in the Parliament, the maternity allowance (paid by the state to parents who stay at home to raise their newborn for one or two years) would no longer be capped.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 12/13/2019 - 09:38
Social
Romanian opposition threatens Govt. with doubling child allowances
13 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The acting president of the biggest political party in Romania, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, announced on Thursday, December 12, that his party (now in opposition) will submit an amendment to the state budget law for 2020, by which child allowances will be doubled. The move would cost the budget some 0.4% of GDP.

“We want to double [the allowance] because last year the National Liberal Party - the current ruling party - did the same,” Ciolacu explained, according to Digi24.ro.

And if the Government decides to bypass the lawmakers’ vote when promoting the 2020 budget bill, PSD will draft a stand-alone bill with the same purpose: doubling the child allowances, he explained.

Doubling the allowance would bring it to RON 300 (EUR 62.5) per month for each child between the ages of 2 and 18 years. "PSD believes that, at present, the children's allowances are too small,” Ciolacu stated.

Doubling of allowances would mean an increase in the deficit by at least 0.4% of GDP. As a result of such an amendment, in 2018 the deficit increased from 2.55% to 2.76% of GDP.

Under another bill, currently under debate in the Parliament, the maternity allowance (paid by the state to parents who stay at home to raise their newborn for one or two years) would no longer be capped.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event
13 December 2019
Business
Romania is EU’s biggest violin exporter
13 December 2019
Politics
President Iohannis: UK elections result, very good for Romanians living there
12 December 2019
Politics
Big scandal in Romania’s third-biggest political party after member excluded overnight for Facebook post
12 December 2019
Entertainment
Photo of the day: Brightly-lit Bucharest photographed at night from the International Space Station
12 December 2019
Social
Report: Romania has cheapest super-fast broadband internet in the world
12 December 2019
Eco
New private monitoring network highlights Bucharest areas with the most polluted air
11 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s new metropolitan hospital, second-biggest building in Romania after Parliament Palace

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40