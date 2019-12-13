Romanian opposition threatens Govt. with doubling child allowances

The acting president of the biggest political party in Romania, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, announced on Thursday, December 12, that his party (now in opposition) will submit an amendment to the state budget law for 2020, by which child allowances will be doubled. The move would cost the budget some 0.4% of GDP.

“We want to double [the allowance] because last year the National Liberal Party - the current ruling party - did the same,” Ciolacu explained, according to Digi24.ro.

And if the Government decides to bypass the lawmakers’ vote when promoting the 2020 budget bill, PSD will draft a stand-alone bill with the same purpose: doubling the child allowances, he explained.

Doubling the allowance would bring it to RON 300 (EUR 62.5) per month for each child between the ages of 2 and 18 years. "PSD believes that, at present, the children's allowances are too small,” Ciolacu stated.

Doubling of allowances would mean an increase in the deficit by at least 0.4% of GDP. As a result of such an amendment, in 2018 the deficit increased from 2.55% to 2.76% of GDP.

Under another bill, currently under debate in the Parliament, the maternity allowance (paid by the state to parents who stay at home to raise their newborn for one or two years) would no longer be capped.

(Photo source: Facebook/Marcel Ciolacu)