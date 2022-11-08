Prysmian Group begins recruitment for new IT center of excellence in Romania

Prysmian Group, a world leader in the power cable and telecommunications industry, recently started hiring for a new IT Center of Excellence in Romania.

Prysmian is in the process of opening a new IT Center of Excellence in Romania that will help to implement the company's Global IT agenda. To achieve this, Prysmian has developed partnerships with prestigious Romanian universities and has started the recruiting activities and the first onboarding steps for the first hires.

Prysmian has already invested over EUR 60 mln in Romania over the years, supporting the local community in Slatina by providing over 1,500 jobs across 4 different manufacturing units and one local head office. In fact, Prysmian has developed and operates Europe’s largest optical cable production unit in Slatina. The plant now functions as a global manufacturing hub for the company.

The new Center of Excellence will focus its recruitment on the following 3 areas of expertise: Business application, IT Infrastructure, and SAP. Prysmian aims to fill the 60 Graduates positions by March of 2023, after which all the new employees will be able to embark on a 3-month academy program.

The graduate recruitment campaign is part of a wider recruitment process which will also employ other 60 mid-level and senior IT professionals.

The Prysmian Group is a world leader in the power cable and telecommunications industry. With almost 140 years of experience, the company has sales exceeding EUR 10 bln, approximately 28,000 employees in over 50 countries, and operates 104 factories.

(Photo source: Prysmian Group)