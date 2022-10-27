Adobe Romania reaches 1,000 employees, keeps hiring

Adobe Romania, the company’s largest engineering center in Europe, focused on developing software products, has reached the threshold of 1,000 employees and continues to expand its team. The company said it aims to strengthen its current position as a center of excellence in Romania in the next period.

The open positions include all levels of experience from entry-level to senior level and management, and the recruitment process is focused on software development specialists in different programming languages - namely Java, JavaScript, C++, or even Site Reliability Engineering.

“We are happy to reach this threshold of 1,000 employees and honored about the interest the candidates show in our company,” said Cris Radu, Bucharest Site Leader and VP of Engineering, Adobe.

“The local teams based here in Romania develop leading products in the field, such as Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Target, Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Analytics, or Adobe Express. Most top candidates look beyond the salary benefits, to the entire financial and non-financial package, but especially to the quality of the team and the impact they have in the products they contribute to,” he added.

In addition to competitive salaries, Adobe Romania employees receive a performance package of financial benefits, such as annual financial rewards for performance or tradable shares on the stock exchange, but also a package of non-financial advantages. Health benefits, personal and professional development programs, discounts for sports equipment or subscriptions, days off, and other benefits focused on well-being complete the company’s compensation offer.

In addition, all employees benefit from a program through which they can use the services of a psychologist for free, Adobe said. Within the same program, they can also call on the services of a financial consultant for advice.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)