Romanian prosecutors open probe into alleged manipulation, money laundering in Călin Georgescu's presidential campaign

Romania's Prosecutor General's Office has initiated an investigation ex officio into the financing of independent candidate Călin Georgescu's presidential campaign, citing potential voter manipulation and money laundering violations, Biziday.ro reported.

The investigation follows the recent declassification of documents from the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT), which suggest that pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu received undeclared external financing and involved state actors in his campaign, which was mainly carried out online on the TikTok platform.

"The investigation focuses on indications of electoral offenses that may have influenced the voting process through methods such as voter manipulation, including online, aimed at persuading individuals to vote for a specific candidate," reads the statement from the Public Ministry.

The prosecutors also investigate alleged "money laundering offenses related to possible illegalities concerning the origin and use of funds used to illegally finance a candidate's electoral campaign by their supporters."

Plus, the investigation also focuses on cybercrimes under the jurisdiction of standard prosecutorial offices, the statement also said. These involve "the creation and use of fake online accounts designed to influence voter preferences, actions that may have compromised the fairness of the electoral process."

The Prosecutor General's Office has also requested that DIICOT, Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, initiate a separate inquiry.

Thursday's decision follows an announcement by the Prosecutor General's Office that it would review the CSAT documents, declassified by president Klaus Iohannis the day before, to determine whether criminal proceedings should be initiated.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)