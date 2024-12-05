US warns of security risks amid concerns over Russian interference in Romanian presidential elections

The US Department of State has expressed concern following a report by Romania's Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) alleging Russian involvement in cyber activities aimed at undermining the integrity of the Romanian electoral process. In a statement released on December 4, it also warned of security and economic risks in this context.

In the press statement, US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said: "We have been closely following the elections in Romania. It is the choice of the Romanian people whom they elect, and the United States does not interfere with that choice or process. We are concerned by the Romanian Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) 's report of Russian involvement in malign cyber activity designed to influence the integrity of the Romanian electoral process. Data referenced in the report should be fully investigated to ensure the integrity of Romania's electoral process."

Miller also highlighted Romania's strategic role as a NATO ally and European Union partner, noting the nation's progress in solidifying its place within the Transatlantic community.

"Romania's hard-earned progress anchoring itself in the Transatlantic community cannot be turned back by foreign actors seeking to shift Romania's foreign policy away from its Western alliances. Any such change would have serious negative impacts on US security cooperation with Romania, while a decision to restrict foreign investment would discourage US companies from continuing to invest in Romania," reads the press statement.

The US Department of State also reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral relationship, citing advancements in defense collaboration, economic partnerships, and steps toward visa-free travel.

"We will continue to work together to preserve the security of our nations and the prosperity and well-being of our citizens," the statement concluded.

On Wednesday, December 4, the Romanian Presidential Administration released declassified reports from the intelligence services (SRI, SIE), the Foreign Ministry (MAE), and the special telecommunication services (STS), alleging illegal foreign funding in the campaign of far-right presidential candidate Călin Georgescu. The documents were made available to the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), which met on November 28, following Georgescu's surprising first-round win in the presidential elections.

The documents made public on December 4 suggest that pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu received undeclared external financing and involved state actors in his campaign, which was mainly carried out online on the TikTok platform.

