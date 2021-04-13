RO plastics producer gets Norwegian grants for compostable packaging project

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian plastics producer Promateris (PPL), controlled by the family of Florin Pogonaru – the head of the Romanian Businessmen’s Association (AOAR), has obtained another financing through the EEA and Norway Grants scheme to develop a new division that will produce compostable packaging.

The grant is worth EUR 744,000 and will partly finance a project worth EUR 1.65 mln that Promateris is developing together with Norwegian company BioBag.

The new division, Bio Compounds, will start producing BioMateris – a raw material used for producing compostable packaging – in 2022.

This is the second grant Promateris has obtained through this scheme, after getting EUR 950,000 in 2019 to produce packaging from regenerable materials.

In 2020, Promateris reached a turnover of RON 116 mln (EUR 23.8 mln), double compared to 2018, and a net profit of RON 3.7 mln.

The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of RON 63.5 mln (EUR 12.9 mln).

