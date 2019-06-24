Romania’s first private art storage warehouse opens in Bucharest

ArtSafe, the first private art storage warehouse in Romania, opened last week in Bucharest. It covers 5,000 sqm and is located on the UAP Platform of the Combinatul Fondului Plastic in the city.

ArtSafe provides preservation conditions in compliance with all museum norms imposed by ICOM, digitally controlled air conditioning and a security system at banking standards, according to a press release.

The ArtSafe warehouse monitors the goods 24/7 with digital video surveillance and motion sensors, and the management, recording and storage of goods is done with an advanced tracking system. Light, humidity and temperature are constant and controlled according to the museum regulations in force.

In addition to the actual storage of works of art and collections, ArtSafe also provides other services such as: coordination of exhibitions and cultural events, national and international transport of goods under maximum security, and packaging services.

Combinatul Fondului Plastic was set up in Bucharest in 1952 by the Union of Artists of Romania to house artists’ studios, areas dedicated to professionals in the artistic branch. At present, it hosts a complex of multifunctional buildings, being a true hub of contemporary art.

