Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/26/2021 - 08:10
Business

Romanian FinTech Prime Dash aims to raise EUR 600,000 on SeedBlink

26 March 2021
Prime Dash, a Romanian FinTech startup based in Oradea, aims to raise EUR 600,000 on local equity crowdfunding platform SeedBlink.

The company plans to use the money to open new offices in France, Germany and the UK.

“This listing on SeedBlink is a very important step, as it will make it possible for us to grow and expand our presence in Europe. Our priority now is to create and implement strategic operational infrastructures throughout the European market. This investment will also serve in developing and deploying a strong sales team that will generate the revenue goals of the company,” said Catalin Rus, COO Prime Dash.

Using technologies such as AI, ML, Cognitive RPA and Advanced Analytics, Prime Dash has developed an ecosystem of financial products that allow financial institutions to automate and control their lending processes and to activate robust risk mitigation tools with their portfolio of clients.

The company’s management expects to close this year with EUR 2 million in revenues and reach EUR 5.8 million in revenues in 2022.

“As we are anticipating the global banking enterprise software spending to reach USD 112 billion in 2021, coupled with a strong desire to penetrate the European Market with ultimate resolve, we will reach a valuation of EUR 35 million by the end of 2023,” said Madou Sylla, CEO Prime Dash.

The financing round will start on March 29 for SeedBlink investors in the ELITE & Classic segments, followed by an opening of the round to all the investors registered on the platform starting on April 1, with tickets starting at EUR 2,500.

(Photo source: the company)

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
 

