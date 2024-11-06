Romanian investor close to launching production at battery factory near Bucharest

Romania's Prime Batteries Technology, which is developing a factory to produce batteries for energy storage facilities near Bucharest, announced that it is very close to completing the investment that will result in a production capacity of 2,000 MWh per year.

The next expansion phase aims at a capacity of 6,000 MWh per year.

"Now entering the last phase before completion, the factory will be equipped with innovative assembly lines, precision testing systems, and high-capacity management units. Each advancement marks a step towards providing efficient, reliable, and scalable energy storage options, reaffirming Prime Batteries' commitment to a sustainable future," the company announced in a social media post.

"The factory is 98% ready, the equipment has arrived, and we will finish assembling it at the end of November. We're starting production this year. Not at full capacity, for the beginning. The official opening will be sometime in April-May. We are almost ready, and we are looking forward to developing the 6 GWh unit as well," said one of the founders of Prime Batteries, Adrian Polec, in an interview with Economedia.ro.

The company says it avoids buying components from China, which has an impact of 7%-8% on the cost.

Prime Batteries Technology is the only lithium-ion battery manufacturer in Romania and South-Eastern Europe, with an initial production capacity of around 300 MWh per year.

The company is expanding in stages, with the first one of 2,000 MWh (annual capacity) currently under construction and the other one of 6,000 MW.

In the fall of 2022, it signed an investment agreement with EIT InnoEnergy, an entity supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, with EIT InnoEnergy becoming a shareholder.

The factory in Cernica delivered the first electricity storage battery used by Transelectrica for regulation services of the National Energy System, which was installed last summer in a station of Rețele Electrice Muntenia (formerly E-Distribuție) in Căciulați, near Bucharest. The storage facility has a maximum power of 7MW and a capacity of 6 MWh.

