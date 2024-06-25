Business

Primark expands to western Romania with a store in Timișoara

25 June 2024

Fashion retailer Primark announced the opening date of its third store in Romania and the first in the western part of the country. Located in Iulius Town Timișoara, the new location is set to welcome its first customers on August 7.

Primark Timișoara will span 3,200 square metres on the first floor of the shopping centre, the company said. 

In addition, it will also create over 150 jobs, with several part-time and full-time positions still available, including retail assistant roles and other managerial options.

Maciej Podwojski, Head of Sales, CEE at Primark, said: “We are delighted to announce that we will welcome our first customers into Primark Timișoara this summer. It is an important milestone in our CEE expansion plans and a much-anticipated opening for Romania. We know our customers in the western region of Romania were traveling abroad to visit Primark stores, so this opening will bring the Primark brand closer to them.”

The new opening comes a year and a half after the retailer entered Romania with its first two stores in ParkLake Shopping Centre and AFI Cotroceni in Bucharest. The company also announced plans to open a location in Cluj-Napoca in 2025.

Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark currently has more than 80,000 employees across 17 countries in Europe and the US. It has over 440 stores globally and continues to expand with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026.

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is an important growth region for Primark, hosting 13 of its stores. The retailer recently opened its first store in Hungary, its 6th market in CEE, and, in addition to Timișoara, it scheduled more openings in the region later this year, with locations in Bydgoszcz, Poland, and Prague, Czech Republic.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primark)

