Primark expands in Romania with a store in Cluj-Napoca

Primark announced plans to open its fourth store in Romania in 2025, in Cluj-Napoca. This will be the fashion retailer’s first location in the northwest region of the country.

The new store will cover 3,700 square meters across two floors in Vivo! Shopping Center.

Maciej Podwojski, Head of CEE at Primark, said: “It’s an exciting day as we announce our fourth store in Romania, which will open in Cluj-Napoca next year. We are proud of our continued growth in Romania as well as Central and Eastern Europe, where we will have 17 stores across six markets in CEE by the end of 2025.”

The company said it is currently recruiting for managerial roles for the new store, with further positions to follow later this summer.

Primark entered the Romanian market in 2022 with a first location in ParkLake Shopping Centre in Bucharest. Six months later, in June 2023, the retailer opened a second store in the capital, in the AFI Cotroceni Shopping Centre. Its third store will open in Iulius Town, Timișoara, later this year.

Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark currently has more than 70,000 employees across 16 countries in Europe and the US. It has over 400 stores globally and continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026, including the upcoming new market of Hungary.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)