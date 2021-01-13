Profile picture for user andreich
Romania's president will get vaccine publicly as second vaccination stage starts on January 15

13 January 2021
Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis said he would get the COVID-19 vaccine publicly on January 15 to mark the start of the second phase of the country’s vaccination campaign.

He added that he wouldn’t have sent the right message by getting vaccinated before the medical personnel, G4media.ro reported.

Romanians included in the second phase of the vaccination campaign - people aged 65 and over, those registered with chronic diseases and employees "who carry out activities in key, essential areas" - will be able to schedule for vaccination starting Friday, January 15, from 15.00.

In the case of employees, registration in the vaccination platform can be done by the employer, while a person aged 65, for example, can be registered through the family doctor or by calling a call center, according to the vaccination campaign coordinator, Valeriu Gheorghita, Hotnews.ro reported.

According to Gheorghita, the registration platform will be ready on January 15.

Within the second period of vaccination, there will be no prioritization, Gheorghita said, explaining that any person in the eligible categories is entitled to register and will get vaccinated on a first-come-first-served base.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

COVID
Normal
