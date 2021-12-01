Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor, Senior Editor 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/12/2021 - 11:06
Covid-19: 200 vaccination centers to open in Bucharest

12 January 2021
Some 200 vaccination centers will open in Bucharest, Oana Nicolescu, the head of the Bucharest Public Health Department (DSP), told G4media.ro.

These will be set up inside public hospitals, private clinics, event venues, or malls, she explained. The city’s stadiums will not accommodate vaccination centers as Bucharest will host several matches from the European Football Championship this spring.

Among the public hospitals set to host vaccination centers are Obregia, Colentina, Colțea, Floreasca Emergency Hospital, and Universitar (the University Hospital), according to G4media.ro. 

Other venues that will host such centers will be the Romexpo exhibition center, the Metropolitan Circus, and Palatul Copiilor (Palace of Children) educational center.

Nicolescu explained that some 80-90 venues were assessed in the past seven-ten days and the ones offering the best conditions were selected. They had to be within easy reach and be known to people.

The centers will have to be functional by January 15. The second phase of the vaccination campaign targets those over 65, people with chronic conditions, and those working in essential areas. It is set to start after January 15.

Romania kicked off the vaccination campaign on January 27. It is currently in the first phase, covering healthcare professionals, with 125,190 people receiving the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine by January 11.

