President Nicușor Dan urges Moldovan citizens in Romania to vote in key parliamentary elections

President Nicușor Dan called on Moldovan citizens living, studying, and working in Romania to cast their ballots in Sunday’s parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova, describing the vote as a decisive moment for the country’s future.

In a message on social media, the Romanian leader emphasized that the outcome of the elections would not only shape the future of individual Moldovan citizens and their families but also that of the entire country.

“Dear Bessarabians who live, work, and study in Romania, you will always be welcomed and respected here. But I know your roots remain across the Prut River, and Sunday marks a decisive, essential moment for Moldova. I invite you all to go and vote. […] Your vote will decide your future, your families’ future, and Bessarabia’s future,” he wrote.

The president underlined that ties between Romania and the Republic of Moldova go beyond history, calling them a “living bond built every day through people, families, and shared values.”

The Republic of Moldova will open 23 polling stations across 14 cities in Romania for its parliamentary elections on September 28. The complete list of polling locations has been published by the Moldovan Embassy in Bucharest.

This weekend’s parliamentary elections in Moldova are being closely watched amid ongoing debates over the country’s European integration and its political alignment between East and West. Moldovans living abroad have played an increasingly important role in previous elections, with Romania hosting one of the largest communities outside the country.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)