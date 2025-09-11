Republic of Moldova to open 23 polling stations in Romania for parliamentary elections

The Republic of Moldova will open 23 polling stations across 14 cities in Romania for its parliamentary elections on September 28, the country’s embassy in Bucharest announced. The institution also shared on social media an image with the exact locations.

The embassy urged Moldovan citizens living permanently or temporarily in Romania to take part in the vote, which is expected to see a high turnout from the large diaspora community.

Polling stations will be available in Bucharest, Iași, Brașov, Bacău, Baia Mare, Galați, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Craiova, Suceava, Sibiu, Oradea, Timișoara, and Târgu-Mureș.

Moldovans living abroad have played an increasingly important role in previous elections, with Romania hosting one of the largest communities outside the country.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)