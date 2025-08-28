Romania’s president reportedly weighs business lawyer Gabriel Zbârcea for Intelligence Service chief

Romanian media reported on Wednesday, August 27, that president Nicușor Dan is considering business lawyer Gabriel Zbârcea to lead the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), a politically sensitive appointment that requires parliamentary approval.

G4media.ro first reported Zbârcea’s name among the latest contenders for the role, alongside other figures floated in recent days, while Euronews Romania and Hotnews.ro said Dan also discussed former ambassador Marius Lazurca for the foreign intelligence service (SIE).

The presidency has not officially confirmed any nominations.

Zbârcea, a managing partner at Țuca Zbârcea & Asociații – one of the leading business law firms in Romania, has described himself in a 2023 podcast as “a nationalist and a sovereigntist,” his comments resurfacing in the current debate. His firm biography lists a corporate and energy practice and a senior management role.

The prospect of his nomination quickly drew political reaction. The nationalist AUR party praised both Zbârcea and Lazurca as “honourable,” while USR lawmaker Stelian Ion posted an ironic rebuke, questioning the suitability of a self-declared sovereigntist to run a security service.

Libertatea.ro, citing coalition sources, reported that the two governing parties, the Social Democrats (PSD) and the Liberals (PNL), do not support the reported options, calling them inopportune. Any appointment would need hearings in specialist committees and a plenary vote in Parliament.

G4media.ro and other outlets also highlighted that Zbârcea’s firm represented Roșia Montană Gold Corporation in the mining arbitration against the Romanian state, a detail his supporters say is being taken out of context because he was not personally counsel of record.

Dan, who took office three months ago, has yet to fill the top jobs at the SRI and SIE. The intelligence appointments are a key early test of his ability to forge consensus with a fragmented Parliament while keeping the services at arm’s length from party politics. As of Wednesday, no formal nomination had been sent to lawmakers.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)