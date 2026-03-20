Romanian president calls for political stability, rules out early elections

President Nicuşor Dan said he supports the continuation of the current parliamentary majority and ruled out the possibility of early elections, following the European Council meeting, according to his statements reported on March 19.

“I hope that this parliamentary majority will continue for a long time from now on,” the president said, adding that while he formally appoints the prime minister, political backing ultimately depends on parliamentary support.

Dan avoided reaffirming support for prime minister Ilie Bolojan explicitly, noting instead that “the support is given by the parliamentary majority,” when asked whether a change in government leadership was being considered.

He firmly dismissed the prospect of early elections, citing the current domestic and international context.

“Yes, I rule it out. Of course, theoretically a lot can happen, but, given the context we are going through, it is the last thing to think about, a long period of instability,” Dan said, as quoted by News.ro.

The president stressed that Romania’s current political configuration reflects the outcome of previous parliamentary elections and should be maintained.

“This is the result of the parliamentary configuration that Romanians have given, and with this configuration, we are moving forward,” he stated.

His remarks come amid tensions within the ruling coalition over the 2026 budget and broader policy direction, as political parties weigh their positions ahead of key parliamentary decisions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Nechez)