Premier Energy plans one to two gas-fired micro power plants in Romania

Bucharest-listed Premier Energy (BVB: PE), controlled by Jiří Šmejc-funded Emma Capital, in a conference with investors on December 8, announced plans to build a new 20 MW power plant in Romania, in Brăila, while evaluating the opportunity of another project, according to Economica.net. The supplementary units would integrate into and stabilise the company's green generation facilities already developed and planned.

Premier Energy already owns and operates, through True Energy Management, a 20 MW balancing and cogeneration plant in Fagaras, Romania, which produced nearly 65,000 MWh in the first nine months of 2025.

Premier Energy officials explained that there is a need for capacities to be used in the balancing market, in the context of large price fluctuations.

"We will definitely develop one, most likely two additional gas-to-power plants for cogeneration and balancing. We have already selected and committed to a 20 MW site in Brăila. We are also analysing a second location. The project in Brăila will most likely start in Q4 2026. We are waiting for some approvals, but it is a very suitable location because it is directly connected to Transgaz, which means that no distribution fee will be paid," Premier Energy officials said in the conference call with investors after the presentation of the 9-month results.

"We are also looking at another location that would have one or two additional advantages: no distribution connection costs, direct connection to Transgaz, and the possibility of supplying heating to a municipality," Premier Energy officials also said.

Premier Energy recorded, in the first nine months of 2025, normalised revenues of EUR 1.17 billion, up 40% compared to the same period last year, and normalised EBITDA reached EUR 94 million, 36% above the 2024 level. Its net profit rose to EUR 96 million, three and a half times higher than in the same period last year.

The Premier Energy Group operates through business verticals – renewable energy production, management, distribution, and supply; and natural gas distribution and supply.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mirage1/Dreamstime.com)