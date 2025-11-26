Premier Energy reports 36% normalized EBITDA growth for the first nine months of 2025

Premier Energy Group (BVB: PE), a leading vertically integrated utility company in Southeastern Europe listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported its normalized revenue grew 40% y/y to EUR 1.17 billion, while normalized EBITDA rose by 36% y/y to EUR 94 million in the first nine months of 2025.

On a reported IFRS basis, revenue reached EUR 1.23 billion, a 51% increase y/y, while adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 153.5 million, more than tripling versus last year (+242%).

Net profit amounted to EUR 96.0 million compared to EUR 26.5 million in 9M 2024, and illustrative normalized net profit reached EUR 43.8 million, up 59% year-on-year.

The results show strong operational and financial performance for the first nine months of 2025, backed by higher renewable production, expanding supply volumes, and continued investment in new energy infrastructure across the region, the company commented.

Premier Energy’s market capitalisation reached RON 2.84 billion (EUR 558 million) on November 25, after the price of its shares rose by nearly 16% y/y. The dividend yield for the payments made out of last year's profit was 2.63%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)