Covid-19: Romanians traveling to Austria need to fill in pre-travel clearance form

Starting January 15, all travelers entering Austria will need to register electronically in advance and fill in a pre-travel clearance (PTC) form, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

The form is available in English here and in German here.

They will have to show the confirmation of filling the PTC, either digitally or printed, when entering the country. In exceptional cases, if someone does not have the means to fill out the document online, the form can also be filled out and used in printed form.

Exemptions apply to professional goods transporters, commuters, those in transit, and to those attending family events that cannot be postponed, for instance funeral ceremonies, MAE explained.

At the same time, until March 31, 2021, travelers arriving from Romania need to enter a ten-day quarantine at their home or an appropriate location as soon as they enter Austrian territory, supporting the associated costs.

The quarantine can be suspended after a negative Covid-19 test, either PCR or antigen, carried out no early than the fifth day from entering Austria. Travelers need to cover the cost of the testing. The measure also applies to tourists, MAE said.

Exemptions apply to certain categories, if they show a negative Covid-19 PCR or antigen test, in German or English, carried out at most 72 hours before entering Austria. The categories are diplomatic staff and employees of international organizations, humanitarian mission staff, those who enter for professional reasons, those who travel for medical reasons and one accompanying person, while showing the appropriate documents, and those who arrive to answer a judicial duty or compulsory administrative duty. Without a negative test, they have to quarantine for ten days. They can exist the quarantine after showing a negative Covid-19 test carried out during the quarantine.

Transit is allowed, without stops (overnight) on Austrian territory, without a quarantine/isolation period of Covid-19 test, if the travel to the destination state is justified. The authorities can request documents ensuring the entry to the destination states, such as domicile or residence papers, labor contracts, or any other proof showing the need to enter, for instance a document showing the need for medical treatment, studies etc.

Updates from the Austrian Embassy in Romania are available here.

