Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 13:43
Social

Romanians who go to the UK must take COVID-19 test or they will pay fine

08 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

All international passengers, including from Romania, will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result before departing for England. The measure also applies to UK nationals, and those who fail to comply with the new regulations on pre-departure testing will be subject to an immediate fine of GBP 500.

“Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that from next week inbound passengers arriving by boat, plane or train will have to take a test up to than 72 hours before departing the country they are in, to help protect against the new strains of coronavirus such as those seen in Denmark and South Africa,” the UK Department for Transport said in a press release

Passengers will be required to show their negative test result before boarding, and transport operators will deny boarding if necessary, the same source said. 

There will be a limited number of exemptions, including for hauliers, children under 11, crews and for those travelling from countries without the infrastructure available to deliver the tests, the British Embassy in Bucharest said on Facebook, adding that Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will introduce similar measures, with timing to be confirmed.

In addition, passengers arriving from Romania or other countries not on the UK Government’s Travel Corridor list must self-isolate for ten days regardless of their pre-departure test result “to provide further robust protection from those travelling from high-risk countries,” the UK Department for Transport also said.

“Taken together with the existing mandatory self-isolation period for passengers returning from high-risk countries, pre-departure tests will provide a further line of defence - helping us control the virus as we roll out the vaccine at pace over the coming weeks,” UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. 

Passengers will still be required to fill in a Passenger Locator Form and be subject to UK national lockdown restrictions.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Martinmark/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 13:29
04 January 2021
Social
Covid-19: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 13:43
Social

Romanians who go to the UK must take COVID-19 test or they will pay fine

08 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

All international passengers, including from Romania, will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result before departing for England. The measure also applies to UK nationals, and those who fail to comply with the new regulations on pre-departure testing will be subject to an immediate fine of GBP 500.

“Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that from next week inbound passengers arriving by boat, plane or train will have to take a test up to than 72 hours before departing the country they are in, to help protect against the new strains of coronavirus such as those seen in Denmark and South Africa,” the UK Department for Transport said in a press release

Passengers will be required to show their negative test result before boarding, and transport operators will deny boarding if necessary, the same source said. 

There will be a limited number of exemptions, including for hauliers, children under 11, crews and for those travelling from countries without the infrastructure available to deliver the tests, the British Embassy in Bucharest said on Facebook, adding that Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will introduce similar measures, with timing to be confirmed.

In addition, passengers arriving from Romania or other countries not on the UK Government’s Travel Corridor list must self-isolate for ten days regardless of their pre-departure test result “to provide further robust protection from those travelling from high-risk countries,” the UK Department for Transport also said.

“Taken together with the existing mandatory self-isolation period for passengers returning from high-risk countries, pre-departure tests will provide a further line of defence - helping us control the virus as we roll out the vaccine at pace over the coming weeks,” UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. 

Passengers will still be required to fill in a Passenger Locator Form and be subject to UK national lockdown restrictions.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Martinmark/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 13:29
04 January 2021
Social
Covid-19: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position