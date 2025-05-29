Hungary to provide assistance for restoration of Praid salt mine in Romania 

The Hungarian government will provide assistance for the restoration of the Praid Salt Mine, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban announced on May 28 in a Facebook post, following a phone call with the leader of the Hungarian party in Romania, Kelemen Hunor, Profit.ro reported.

The salt mine, severely affected by heavy flooding, is located in a region populated by Hungarian ethnics, where Hungary has constantly provided aid and investments.

The personnel and equipment in the Praid Salt Mine were evacuated after the situation worsened due to torrential rains, which led to the rise in the level of the Corund stream, according to Hotnews.ro.

The area is constantly monitored, but an assessment of the situation will be made after the rains stop.

The prefect of Harghita County told Hotnews.ro that there is no risk of "it breaking right now." The closure of the salt mine, however, affects people because "the entire commune and the surrounding localities depend on the salt mine."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Apele Romane Mures)