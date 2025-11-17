PPC Group connects 130 MW photovoltaic park in Romania

PPC Group has expanded its renewable energy portfolio in Romania with the addition of a new 130 MW photovoltaic plant in Călugăreni, located 40 kilometers south of Bucharest. The project has recently been connected to the national grid.

The plant was built using 227,240 bifacial photovoltaic panels and is expected to generate more than 193 GWh of electricity annually - an output sufficient to power approximately 48,500 households. According to PPC Group, the facility will prevent an estimated 116,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Konstantinos Mavros, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RES PPC Group, stated: “We remain committed to the group’s strategy to be a dominant energy pillar in the wider region of Southeastern Europe. The new photovoltaic plant in Romania confirms our dominant position in the Romanian renewable energy market.”

The Călugăreni PV plant is part of a wider agreement between PPC Group and Metlen Energy & Metals for the development of renewable energy assets. Under this partnership, a total of 460 MW of photovoltaic parks are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

PPC Group said it continues to broaden its footprint across Southeast Europe as it accelerates the deployment of new solar and wind projects. With the commissioning of the new plant, the company’s installed capacity will exceed 6.5 GW, including 1.5 GW in Romania.

According to its three-year strategic plan, PPC Group aims to increase its renewable energy capacity to 11.8 GW by 2027, with more than 60% of the planned additions already under construction or ready to begin development.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)