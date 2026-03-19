PPC Renewables Romania adds battery storage system to Topolog wind farm

PPC Renewables Romania said it is expanding its renewable energy portfolio by adding a battery energy storage system - BESS to the Topolog wind farm in Tulcea County. The project aims to improve energy storage capacity and support grid stability.

The new system will have a capacity of 13.5 MW | 27 MWh. The project represents an investment of approximately RON 29.8 million, and part of the funding, around RON 4.9 million, will be covered through the European Modernisation Fund.

The Topolog wind farm, located in southeastern Romania, currently has an installed capacity of 27 MW, generated by 11 turbines. The addition of battery storage will allow excess energy produced during periods of strong wind to be stored and used later, contributing to a more stable and predictable supply, the company said.

The project also includes the development of supporting infrastructure, such as access roads, operational facilities, monitoring systems, and safety installations.

PPC Renewables Romania, part of the PPC Group, currently operates over 1.5 GW of installed renewable capacity in the country and continues to develop large-scale projects in the region.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)