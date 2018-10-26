Possible general strike at Bucharest subway in November

The Bucharest subway workers’ union plans a general strike for November, as the employees are unhappy with their salaries and with the underground traffic safety.

Their collective labor contract is due to expire and the workers plan a general strike for the period November 10-15 if a new agreement is not reached, local News.ro reported.

The union mainly demands salary increases and additional staff. A new round of negotiations is scheduled for Friday.

In late August this year, Ion Radoi, the leader of the subway workers’ union, said that a subway train with 2,000 people aboard was one step away from a tragedy earlier the same month, due to a malfunction of the steering system.

Some 700,000 passengers use the Bucharest subway every day. Metrorex, the company that manages the subway system, is controlled by the Transport Ministry.

Irina Marica, [email protected]