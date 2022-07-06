Romania wins men’s 4x100m relay gold at the European Junior Swimming Championships

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

The Romanian team won gold in the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event on the opening day of the European Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni. It is Romania's first medal at the competition.

The four Romanian swimmers who won gold on Tuesday, July 5, are two-time world champion David Popovici, Vlad-Stefan Stancu, Stefan Cozma, and Patrick-Sebastian Dinu. They ended the relay race in a time of 3:18.93, being just a bit faster than the British team - 3:19.01 (second place), and the Italians - 3:19.42 (third place), according to News.ro.

Following Tuesday's win, David Popovici, the Romanian swimming star who made history after achieving a double win at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, thanked fans on his Facebook page: "The public and everyone's support gave us wings!"

The 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships are held in Otopeni, Romania, between July 5 and July 10.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)