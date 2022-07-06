Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania wins men’s 4x100m relay gold at the European Junior Swimming Championships

06 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian team won gold in the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event on the opening day of the European Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni. It is Romania's first medal at the competition.

The four Romanian swimmers who won gold on Tuesday, July 5, are two-time world champion David Popovici, Vlad-Stefan Stancu, Stefan Cozma, and Patrick-Sebastian Dinu. They ended the relay race in a time of 3:18.93, being just a bit faster than the British team - 3:19.01 (second place), and the Italians - 3:19.42 (third place), according to News.ro.

Following Tuesday's win, David Popovici, the Romanian swimming star who made history after achieving a double win at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, thanked fans on his Facebook page: "The public and everyone's support gave us wings!"

The 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships are held in Otopeni, Romania, between July 5 and July 10.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania wins men’s 4x100m relay gold at the European Junior Swimming Championships

06 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian team won gold in the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event on the opening day of the European Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni. It is Romania's first medal at the competition.

The four Romanian swimmers who won gold on Tuesday, July 5, are two-time world champion David Popovici, Vlad-Stefan Stancu, Stefan Cozma, and Patrick-Sebastian Dinu. They ended the relay race in a time of 3:18.93, being just a bit faster than the British team - 3:19.01 (second place), and the Italians - 3:19.42 (third place), according to News.ro.

Following Tuesday's win, David Popovici, the Romanian swimming star who made history after achieving a double win at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, thanked fans on his Facebook page: "The public and everyone's support gave us wings!"

The 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships are held in Otopeni, Romania, between July 5 and July 10.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 July 2022
Entertainment
HBO Max removes most of its Romanian content as part of international restructuring
30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming