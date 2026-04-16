Politics

INSCOP poll shows Social Democrats gaining momentum in Romania

16 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) remained in first place in voting intention for the parliamentary elections, but reached the lowest level recorded by INSCOP after the presidential elections in May 2025 (37.0%, down from 38% in March and above 40% in four of the six polls carried out over the past year), according to the Informat.ro - INSCOP Research barometer conducted between April 1 and 7.

Notably, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) consolidated its position as the second-largest political force with a score of 20.1% in April, up from 19.2% in March and 18.2% in January. The party’s score plunged to 13.7% in June, when it entered the four-party ruling coalition headed by Liberal prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

In principle, the consolidation of the electoral base during the past months (apparently by capturing/recovering part of the AUR’s electoral base) that coincides with radical rhetoric against reformist PM Bolojan may encourage further escalation of the conflict within the ruling coalition. PSD is going to announce its decision on its role in the ruling coalition upon a broad internal referendum on April 20 – when it is broadly expected that the party leader Sorin Grindeanu will require Bolojan to step down. 

However, the score of the Liberal Party (PNL) has also improved over the past months, to 15.5% in April, from 14.5% in March and 13.5% in January. 

The reformist party USR, supposed to form an electoral alliance with PNL ahead of the coming parliamentary elections in 2028, also improved its score by 1 percentage point from 12.7% in January to 13.7% in April.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Politics

INSCOP poll shows Social Democrats gaining momentum in Romania

16 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) remained in first place in voting intention for the parliamentary elections, but reached the lowest level recorded by INSCOP after the presidential elections in May 2025 (37.0%, down from 38% in March and above 40% in four of the six polls carried out over the past year), according to the Informat.ro - INSCOP Research barometer conducted between April 1 and 7.

Notably, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) consolidated its position as the second-largest political force with a score of 20.1% in April, up from 19.2% in March and 18.2% in January. The party’s score plunged to 13.7% in June, when it entered the four-party ruling coalition headed by Liberal prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

In principle, the consolidation of the electoral base during the past months (apparently by capturing/recovering part of the AUR’s electoral base) that coincides with radical rhetoric against reformist PM Bolojan may encourage further escalation of the conflict within the ruling coalition. PSD is going to announce its decision on its role in the ruling coalition upon a broad internal referendum on April 20 – when it is broadly expected that the party leader Sorin Grindeanu will require Bolojan to step down. 

However, the score of the Liberal Party (PNL) has also improved over the past months, to 15.5% in April, from 14.5% in March and 13.5% in January. 

The reformist party USR, supposed to form an electoral alliance with PNL ahead of the coming parliamentary elections in 2028, also improved its score by 1 percentage point from 12.7% in January to 13.7% in April.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 April 2026
Environment
Nature sounds: Romanian secular forests in Vânători Neamț Park included on Earth FM platform
16 April 2026
Culture
Recovered Dacian treasures to be displayed again in Bucharest after return from the Netherlands
16 April 2026
Capital markets
Christian Tour announces plans for IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
16 April 2026
Tech
Romania looking for consortium leader for Black Sea AI Gigafactory project
16 April 2026
Macro
IMF sees Romania slowing fiscal consolidation from 2028, deficit to remain above 5% of GDP
16 April 2026
Capital markets
Romania’s Banca Transilvania raises EUR 1 bln with bond placed on international market
16 April 2026
Politics
Romanian PM speaks by phone with Hungary’s Péter Magyar, invites him to Bucharest
15 April 2026
Defense
German giant Rheinmetall aims to build “defense ecosystem” in Romania, expand production