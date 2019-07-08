Romania’s opposition to win presidential, parliamentary elections - poll

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis, backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), tops the poll for the presidential elections scheduled in November, with 41.7% of the intended vote, according to a survey conducted by IMAS for Europa FM, local G4media.ro reported.

Ranked second, at a considerable distance from the incumbent president, is the leader of Liberal Democrat Alliance (ALDE) Călin Popescu Tariceanu, with 13.8%.

According to the IMAS survey, the third place in the electoral preferences is held by former prime minister Victor Ponta (12.9%), head of the PRO Romania party, followed by Dacian Cioloș (10.4%) and Dan Barna (9.4%). Prime minister Viorica Dancila, the head of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), is sixth in the poll with a score of only 7.5%.

PNL would be the winner of the parliamentary elections if they were to take place next Sunday, with a score of 25.5%, according to the same poll. Save Romania Party (USR), led by Dan Barna, ranks second with 21.4% of the voting options. Measured separately in this poll, PLUS, the party of former PM Dacian Cioloș, would get 6% of the votes. PSD would get an unprecedented low score of only 19.4%.

