Romanian ruling party falls to third place in the polls

A poll disclosed during the Social Democratic Party’s Executive Committee meeting on July 23 shows the National Liberal Party (PNL) on the first place in the Romanian voters’ preferences (31% of the intended vote), followed by the coalition USR-PLUS with 28%, while PSD ranks only third, with 26 % of the intended vote, Revista22.ro reported.

Well below the three main political forces, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) lags with a 5% score, while Pro Romania and ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR) fail to meet the electoral threshold (holding a modest 3% score).

“We recovered something from the Pro Romania electorate, but we still have about 800,000 PSD voters who have not voted in the elections for the European Parliament, and we have to recover them. Traditionally they voted for PSD, but they come from other ideological areas. We are sure that prime minister Dăncilă will be in the second round if everyone supports her as a presidential candidate. The condition is to get the score that the polls indicate for the party today - 26%,” sociologist Marius Pieleanu explained.

