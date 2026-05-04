Poll predicts early elections would not solve Romania’s political deadlock

Far-right isolationist party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) would nearly double its weight in Parliament from 19.4% to 36.4% (after redistribution and corrected for the seats allocated to minorities), the Social Democrats (PSD) would lose ground from 27.4% to 24.6%, and a reformist coalition formed by PNL, USR, and UDMR would stagnate at 35.3% (from 35.6% currently) according to the latest poll carried out by CURS and published by Hotnews.ro. None of the radical far-right parties, such as SOS Romania and POT, would meet the threshold, with their voters apparently migrating to AUR.

The poll holds, however, limited practical significance since the following political developments, primarily the no-confidence motion and the negotiations following the vote, will severely impact the electoral support of most of the parties. The Liberal Party (PNL) could severely lose support if it fails to stay united, while USR may also lose ground following its potential participation in a ruling coalition headed by PSD, but not its political partners, PNL.

The far-right AUR, which would emerge as the main winner of would-be elections next Sunday, may see its image eroded by more or less hidden cooperation with the Social Democrats – their declared rivals.

If parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, AUR would obtain 34% of the votes, according to CURS data.

PSD is rated at 23%, and PNL at 18%. Also above the electoral threshold are USR, which would obtain 10%, as well as UDMR, with 5%.

SOS Romania, led by Diana Șoșoacă, and PNRR, a party founded by Cristian Popescu Piedone, are at 3%, and the Young People's Party is rated at 2%.

81% of respondents said they have heard about the tensions in the governing coalition, while 10% say they have only heard partially, and 6% are not aware. 3% did not answer.

58% of respondents believe that prime minister Ilie Bolojan should resign, while 40% are opposed, and 2% have no opinion.

A survey by the Political Rating Agency (ARP) published on April 17 put AUR in first place in voting intention, with 35.8%, a figure that represents more than double the score recorded by PSD (17.2%). The ranking is completed by PNL with 14.2% and USR with 11.2%.

Another poll conducted by INSCOP and published on March 15 put AUR at 37%, followed by PSD at 20.1%, PNL at 15.5%, and USR at 12.7%.

The last survey conducted by CURS, published on March 29, had AUR in first position with 33% of the votes, followed by PSD with 24%, PNL with 16%, and USR at 9%.

iulian@romania-insider.com