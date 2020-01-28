Poll among Romanian CFA analysts points to further rise in confidence

The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator compiled by CFA Romania Association among its members increased by 4.6 points in December compared to November, reaching 61.5 points.

In the first poll after the new Liberal Government took office, in November, the index also increased by 2.5 points compared to the previous month to 56.9 points.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the indicator increased by 32.8 points, as of December 2019.

This evolution was due to both components of the indicator: current conditions and expectations.

Thus, the current conditions indicator increased by 7.6 points compared to the previous month, to 76.4 points.

When compared to the same month of the previous year, the current conditions indicator increased by 30.0 points.

The forecast indicator increased by 3.1 points to 54.1 points.

Compared to the same month of the previous year, the forecast indicator increased by 34.2 points.

The exchange rate and inflation expectations have shifted toward slightly sharper currency weakening, the local currency being seen at RON 4.8823 to EUR within 12 months, and moderate inflation - 3.67% at the end of December.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]