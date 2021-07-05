Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 09:05
Politics

Polish President visits Romania on May 10

07 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Monday, May 10, at the Cotroceni Palace.

The two heads of state will discuss the regional security situation and the collaboration in the perspective of the NATO summit in June and the bilateral trade relationship.

The two leaders will also attend the "Justice Sword 21" military exercise organized in Romania on May 11.

"The visit of the President of Poland takes place in the context of the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of the Defensive Alliance Convention between the Kingdom of Romania and the Republic of Poland, signed on March 3, 1921, a symbolic moment of the bilateral relationship," Romania's Presidency said in a press release.

Discussions will focus on the bilateral Strategic Partnership, established in October 2009 and renewed in March 2015, at the level of heads of state, which offers a comprehensive framework for cooperation, encouraging a sustained development of Romanian-Polish relations in recent years.

The B9 Summit will be held in Bucharest on the same day, on May 10. Dubbed the Bucharest Nine, or B9, the group of NATO countries set up in 2014 by Romania and Poland is widely seen within the Alliance as the "voice of the Eastern Flank" and has mostly pursued NATO adaptation to the growing Russian threat.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Poto source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 05/07/2021 - 09:05
Politics

Polish President visits Romania on May 10

07 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Monday, May 10, at the Cotroceni Palace.

The two heads of state will discuss the regional security situation and the collaboration in the perspective of the NATO summit in June and the bilateral trade relationship.

The two leaders will also attend the "Justice Sword 21" military exercise organized in Romania on May 11.

"The visit of the President of Poland takes place in the context of the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of the Defensive Alliance Convention between the Kingdom of Romania and the Republic of Poland, signed on March 3, 1921, a symbolic moment of the bilateral relationship," Romania's Presidency said in a press release.

Discussions will focus on the bilateral Strategic Partnership, established in October 2009 and renewed in March 2015, at the level of heads of state, which offers a comprehensive framework for cooperation, encouraging a sustained development of Romanian-Polish relations in recent years.

The B9 Summit will be held in Bucharest on the same day, on May 10. Dubbed the Bucharest Nine, or B9, the group of NATO countries set up in 2014 by Romania and Poland is widely seen within the Alliance as the "voice of the Eastern Flank" and has mostly pursued NATO adaptation to the growing Russian threat.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Poto source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home