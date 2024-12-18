Romania’s Poiana Brașov opens ski season

Poiana Brașov, one of the most popular winter destinations in Romania, kicked off its ski season on Wednesday, December 18. At first, skiing will be available on all slopes in the upper area of the Postăvarul massif, on the beginner's slope Stadion, and, depending on weather conditions and slope preparations, on the slope Bradul.

In the coming period, local authorities plan to also open a track on the Drumul Roșu slope so that it will be possible to ski down to Poiana Brașov.

"We have produced a lot of artificial snow recently because the temperatures have also helped. We are doing everything possible to produce as much snow as we can when we have the necessary weather conditions in order to cover the lower part and close the ski slope circuit," mayor George Scripcaru said.

Skiing will be possible in the upper areas of the Lupului and Drumul Roșu slopes, with access to the Ruia chairlift station (the 6-seat chairlift), as well as on the Kanzel, Doamnei, and Ruia slopes, with access to Drumul Roșu, then towards the Ruia chairlift, the Brașov City Hall said.

According to the same source, condition of the slopes is good, especially since negative temperatures have been recorded recently, which allowed for the continuous operation of the artificial snow-making facilities, supplemented by snowfall. In recent days, work has been carried out steadily to ensure the opening of the slopes, considering that 90% of the snow layer is artificial snow.

Residents of Brașov are entitled to a 50% discount on day ski passes, those valid for 4 hours, as well as those valid from 11:00, 13:00, and 14:00, every Wednesday. Lift passes purchased in the 2023-2024 season that remained unused at the end of the season, both for points and those with hours or days, can be used in the current season.

(Photo source: Brasovcity.ro)