The ski area in the Straja mountain resort, about 345 km from Bucharest, has opened to tourists. The resort has approximately 26 kilometers of slopes for all levels, and the snow layer currently ranges between 35 and 40 cm.

The cold weather and snowfall over the past week have created the necessary conditions for several slopes to be prepared for skiers. The Platoul Soarelui Constantinescu and Mutu slopes have been opened, prepared for skiers, and are equipped with nighttime lighting.

At the same time, the cable transport installations in the resort are operational, and prices have remained unchanged, according to the slope administrator, Emil Părău, cited by local news outlet Radio Cluj.

According to the administrator, the slopes will also be open during the week, and the snow layer will be supplemented by artificial snow from cannons, provided temperatures remain below freezing at night. The safety of tourists skiing in Straja will be ensured by rescue teams from Lupeni, who are already on permanent duty in the resort.

Tourists wishing to reach Straja can get to the resort either by car or by gondola from Lupeni. At the gondola's departure station, there is also a free parking lot with around 300 spaces. Additional parking spaces are available at the entrance to the Straja resort. For now, parking is free.

(Photo source: Petru Dorel Stan | Dreamstime.com)