USR and PNL propose “European Romania Year” and decade-long plan for euro adoption by 2037

Lawmakers from Romania’s Save Romania Union (USR) and National Liberal Party (PNL) have submitted a legislative proposal to designate 2027 as the “Year of European Romania” and the 2027-2037 period as the “Decade of European Consolidation.” The initiative aims to turn the 20th anniversary of Romania’s accession to the European Union into the starting point for a new long-term national project focused on euro adoption and deeper European integration.

The proposal, announced by USR and launched under the slogan “20 Years at Home in Europe,” calls for Romania to reach the EU average in living standards, join the eurozone, strengthen its position within the European Union’s decision-making core, and make use of opportunities linked to the EU’s 2028–2034 multiannual financial framework.

According to the initiators, the EU membership has been Romania’s main driver of modernization over the past two decades through access to European funds, the single market, infrastructure investments, educational programs, and reforms tied to the rule of law.

USR cited official figures showing that Romania received approximately EUR 108.3 billion in non-repayable EU funds since joining the bloc, while contributing around EUR 35.9 billion to the EU budget, resulting in a positive balance of roughly EUR 72.4 billion.

Ovidiu Cîmpean, PNL lawmaker and vice-chair of the European Affairs Committee, said: “After 20 years in which we narrowed gaps with the support of the European Union, the next decade must be about increasing Romania’s influence within the European Union. We need a strategic discussion about our role at the European level. Joining the eurozone is not a technical matter, but a strategic decision to anchor Romania in the European core. At the same time, we have a duty to stand alongside the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, and the Western Balkan states on the European path that we ourselves have followed. EU enlargement is a direct investment in Romania’s security.”

The proposal also highlighted the role played by civil society, independent media, academia, local authorities, and the business community in supporting Romania’s European trajectory.

“An active civil society is one of the most important elements of an authentic democratic society. Civil society is what pushed Romania forward, defended fundamental values, and reacted to attempts to turn Romania into an illiberal state. We must celebrate the courage and resilience of civil society and encourage civic education so that future generations clearly understand its important role in maintaining a healthy democracy,” said Alin Stoica, USR lawmaker and co-initiator of the project.

The lawmakers also noted that the initiative comes amid a difficult geopolitical context marked by Russia’s war against Ukraine, hybrid threats, disinformation campaigns, and growing polarization across Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com