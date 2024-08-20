Romania's Liberal Party claims paternity of Pension Law

Romania's Liberal Party (PNL), in a Facebook post placed amid the announcement of updated individual pensions under the new Pension Law, announced an average 27% increase in pensions "this autumn" and claimed the paternity of the "Liberal reform that rewards everyone's work and contribution," News.ro reported.

The statement echoes that of the head of the public pension system, Daniel Baciu, who recently also stated, "I have to make clear that the law is eminently liberal because it encourages work and contribution."

"The current reform of the pension system, started by the National Liberal Party in 2021, is therefore a historic step. PNL promised and did: we come to the support of pensioners in Romania," said Baciu, quoted by Aktual24.ro.

Specifically, MP and former Minister of Labour Raluca Turcan claims the authorship of the law that she claims was drafted under her coordination, including the recalculation formula she designed, Realitatea.net reported.

Social Democrats claim, in turn, that the Pension Law was initiated in 2020 (Law 127/2020) when the Liberal (PNL) Government opposed it. Former Social Democrat (PSD) Minister of Labour Marius Budai points out that some Liberal MPs refused to vote for the new law, which is currently in force.

