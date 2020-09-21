PNL says its candidate leads for Bucharest City Hall but the margin is thin

Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by the Liberals (PNL) and the progresist USR-PLUS alliance, leads in the race for Bucharest City Hall with 33% of the intended vote, followed closely by Social Democrat incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea (30.5%), according to a poll conducted by Novel research at the request of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

The margin is thin compared to the wide 3.7pp error margin caused by the relatively small sample of 870 respondents.

Former president Traian Basescu comes in third place with 9% of the intended vote, which could have gone to Nicusor Dan if Basescu hadn't entered the race.

Only 9% of the voters opted for other than the three candidates, while some 18.5% of the respondents are undecided, Wall-street.ro reported.

As regards the voters' opinion about incumbent mayor Firea deserving another term, 54% expressed negative views compared to only 33% satisfied with her performance and 11% undecided.

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)