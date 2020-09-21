Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 08:28
Politics
PNL says its candidate leads for Bucharest City Hall but the margin is thin
21 September 2020
Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by the Liberals (PNL) and the progresist USR-PLUS alliance, leads in the race for Bucharest City Hall with 33% of the intended vote, followed closely by Social Democrat incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea (30.5%), according to a poll conducted by Novel research at the request of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

The margin is thin compared to the wide 3.7pp error margin caused by the relatively small sample of 870 respondents.

Former president Traian Basescu comes in third place with 9% of the intended vote, which could have gone to Nicusor Dan if Basescu hadn't entered the race.

Only 9% of the voters opted for other than the three candidates, while some 18.5% of the respondents are undecided, Wall-street.ro reported.

As regards the voters' opinion about incumbent mayor Firea deserving another term, 54% expressed negative views compared to only 33% satisfied with her performance and 11% undecided. 

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

16 September 2020
Comment: How a "dog" and a "plane" could seal Bucharest's fate for the next four years
16 September 2020
Comment: How a "dog" and a "plane" could seal Bucharest's fate for the next four years
