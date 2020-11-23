Romania's PM says schools stay closed, vaccination strategy en route

Asked in a press conference about Romania's position regarding World Health Organisation's recommendations for keeping schools open as much as possible during the COVID-19 restriction periods, prime minister Ludovic Orban said that "our aim is cutting down the number of newly infected persons per day."

"For now, our goal is to reduce the number of daily infections, to protect people's health, to make sure that as few Romanians as possible get sick, by firmly applying all the measures we have taken," Orban said, quoted by Agerpres.

His answer about the national vaccination strategy was equally vague.

"The vaccination strategy is being developed, and by this, you will receive answers to all questions related to this topic. The president of Romania considers the issue of vaccination a national security issue. He has organized workshops for a long time on this topic, and they will continue. We will take all measures so that we can offer every Romanian who wants to be vaccinated the opportunity to be vaccinated," Orban said.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

