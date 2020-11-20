Only one in four Romanians would not accept getting vaccinated for COVID-19

Some 30% of Romanians would "certainly" accept getting vaccinated against COVID-19, 36% would accept it only after a period needed to see possible side effects, while 25% say that they would not accept vaccination at all, according to an Avangarde survey conducted in November on a sample of 815 people.

Of those who say they will not accept the vaccine, 24% say they do not generally believe in vaccination, and 72% say they do not believe in this vaccine's effectiveness, G4media.ro reported.

Another recent survey conducted between September 25 and October 16, by the Center for Sociological Research Larics (CCSL) indicates a much higher percentage of those saying they would not accept vaccination, of over 38%.

According to the Avangarde survey, 60% of the respondents expect a lockdown in Romania after the December 6 elections, and only 13% believe that no such lockdown will occur. Still, 54% of the polled persons are against a new general quarantine (like the lockdown in April), and only 34% would agree to it.

(Photo source: Siam Pukkato/Dreamstime.com)