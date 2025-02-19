Politics

PM: OECD accession remains top priority for Romanian government

19 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu reaffirmed that Romania’s accession to the OECD remains a top priority for the government, with full support from all coalition partners as outlined in the governing program. 

Following the first National Committee for Romania’s OECD Accession meeting of the year, Ciolacu emphasized that Romania has secured 12 formal approvals from OECD committees, nearly half of the total required, confirming that the country is on track with its accession process, News.ro reported. 

During the meeting, members reviewed the progress made and set priorities for 2025, a crucial year for advancing key reforms and implementing OECD recommendations. 

Marcel Ciolacu stressed that joining the OECD is vital for strengthening Romania’s economy, attracting investments, and improving public policies. The government’s focus in the coming months will be on fulfilling key OECD recommendations in environmental policies, waste management, capital markets, public and corporate governance, investments, and responsible business conduct. 

The prime minister also underscored the importance of interinstitutional coordination and preparing thoroughly for upcoming accession evaluations. 

Romania became an OECD candidate country in January 2022 and received its Accession Roadmap in June 2022, which outlines the conditions and evaluation process. Currently, Romania is undergoing technical assessments in 25 sectoral areas, working to implement OECD recommendations and meet alignment requirements.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

PM: OECD accession remains top priority for Romanian government

19 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu reaffirmed that Romania’s accession to the OECD remains a top priority for the government, with full support from all coalition partners as outlined in the governing program. 

Following the first National Committee for Romania’s OECD Accession meeting of the year, Ciolacu emphasized that Romania has secured 12 formal approvals from OECD committees, nearly half of the total required, confirming that the country is on track with its accession process, News.ro reported. 

During the meeting, members reviewed the progress made and set priorities for 2025, a crucial year for advancing key reforms and implementing OECD recommendations. 

Marcel Ciolacu stressed that joining the OECD is vital for strengthening Romania’s economy, attracting investments, and improving public policies. The government’s focus in the coming months will be on fulfilling key OECD recommendations in environmental policies, waste management, capital markets, public and corporate governance, investments, and responsible business conduct. 

The prime minister also underscored the importance of interinstitutional coordination and preparing thoroughly for upcoming accession evaluations. 

Romania became an OECD candidate country in January 2022 and received its Accession Roadmap in June 2022, which outlines the conditions and evaluation process. Currently, Romania is undergoing technical assessments in 25 sectoral areas, working to implement OECD recommendations and meet alignment requirements.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 February 2025
Politics
Bloomberg: Trump administration pressuring Romania to let Călin Georgescu run for president
19 February 2025
Startup
Romanian startup Bible Chat raises USD 14 mln, becomes fastest-growing faith app worldwide
19 February 2025
Politics
Russia’s Lavrov says Romania and other EU states have territorial claims on Ukraine, despite official denials
19 February 2025
Society
Extreme cold grips Romania as meteorologists issue yellow weather warning
19 February 2025
Life
New ranking lists Romania among best countries for digital nomads
19 February 2025
Living in Romania
Romania stands out for high safety levels in Numbeo's quality of life index
19 February 2025
Politics
PM: OECD accession remains top priority for Romanian government
19 February 2025
Macro
Allianz Trade: Romania faces economic uncertainty amid fiscal and business challenges