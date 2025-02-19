PM: OECD accession remains top priority for Romanian government

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu reaffirmed that Romania’s accession to the OECD remains a top priority for the government, with full support from all coalition partners as outlined in the governing program.

Following the first National Committee for Romania’s OECD Accession meeting of the year, Ciolacu emphasized that Romania has secured 12 formal approvals from OECD committees, nearly half of the total required, confirming that the country is on track with its accession process, News.ro reported.

During the meeting, members reviewed the progress made and set priorities for 2025, a crucial year for advancing key reforms and implementing OECD recommendations.

Marcel Ciolacu stressed that joining the OECD is vital for strengthening Romania’s economy, attracting investments, and improving public policies. The government’s focus in the coming months will be on fulfilling key OECD recommendations in environmental policies, waste management, capital markets, public and corporate governance, investments, and responsible business conduct.

The prime minister also underscored the importance of interinstitutional coordination and preparing thoroughly for upcoming accession evaluations.

Romania became an OECD candidate country in January 2022 and received its Accession Roadmap in June 2022, which outlines the conditions and evaluation process. Currently, Romania is undergoing technical assessments in 25 sectoral areas, working to implement OECD recommendations and meet alignment requirements.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)